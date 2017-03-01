The first poster of Mirza Juuliet is out

When opposite attracts love happens – that’s the tagline of Shemaroo Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and Green Apple Media’s upcoming venture Mirza Juuliet, which is directed by Rajesh Ram Singh and produced by Falansha Media Pvt. Ltd. A unique love story starring Darshan Kumar and Pia Bajpai the film is set in the beautiful city of Banaras.

The first official poster is out today on social networking forum. The poster has Darshan Kumar and Pia Bajpai. The poster explains the difficult times for love ahead amidst Gun-fires and Confused Emotions.

The film also has Priyanshu Chatterjee and Chandan Roy Sanyal. During the release of the poster Darshan Kumar, Pia Bajpai and Chandan Roy Sanyal also went live with Facebook and connected with the audience. The film will release in April.