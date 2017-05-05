The first look poster of Saif Ali Khan’s next titled Baazaar has just got unveiled. The tagline on the poster reads – ‘Yahan Paisa Bhawan Nahin, Par Bhagwan Se Kam Bhi Nahin’. Saif looks suave like always and seems like he is playing a character of his age or maybe a little older. We loved his salt and pepper look!

Set against the backdrop of the heady cocktail of city life in Mumbai and its extremely seductive and dangerous world of stock trading, the film stars Saif in a role that has been inspired by the folklore surrounding the markets.

Have a look at the poster right here and share it if you liked it:

The film also introduces Rohan Mehra, son of the late actor Vinod Mehra.

Helmed by first time director Gauravv K Chawla, protege of producer Nikkhil Advani, in Gauravv’s words, “Baazaar is a film is meant for each and everyone who dreams of making it in the big bad world of Mumbai, and does so on their own terms.”

Baazaar is the maiden co-production of producers Kyta Productions and Emmay Entertainment. The film’s principal photography commences this month and is slated for release in December 2017.

Speaking on behalf of Kyta Productions, it’s Vice-Chairman Dheeraj Wadhawan and Managing Director Ajay Kapoor said, “We are excited to present this project. It is youthful, inspiring and very entertaining. It is an integral part of a very diverse slate of films that Kyta hopes to bring to the audiences.”

Adding to this, Nikkhil Advani says, “This film is very dear to me personally. It is in the very capable hands of Gauravv who has not only won Saif’s confidence but one who I fully trust to launch Rohan in his directorial debut.”