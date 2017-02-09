Check out the first look poster of the upcoming romantic crime thriller According To Matthew.

Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Alston Koch in lead roles, the story is based on the affair and the murders by Father Mathew Pieris, priest of St. Paul’s Church, who was later “condemned to death by hanging” for the murder of his wife and the husband of his mistress..

Check out the poster right here:

Directed by Chandran Rutnam, the film also features Kian O’Grady and Bimsara Premaratne in supporting roles.