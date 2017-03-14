Director Aryeman Keshu took to Twitter to share the first look poster of his upcoming film 2006 Varanasi – The Untold. The movie is based on the true incident of the heinous Varanasi blasts, which took place on 7th March 2006 at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple and Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station, killing and injuring over 140 people.

The movie, which is one of the last films of late actor Om Puri, also stars Rahul Dev, Ravi Kishan, Mukul Dev and Raima Sen among others.

Check out the first look poster of 2006 Varanasi – The Untold here:

Filmmaker-writer-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia will reportedly be lending his voice to Om Puri, who left for heavenly abode before completing the work. Even though Puri had finished shooting for the film, dubbing is yet to be done. While Raima is reportedly essaying the film’s female lead— a terrorist, Om Puri’s role is that of the film’s narrator cum a writer.

Directed by Aryeman Keshu and produced by Mira Marwah, Ankit Bhardwaj & Nandan Sankritayan, 2006 Varanasi – The Untold is slated to hit theatres in May this year.