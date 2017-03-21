Here is the first look poster of Farhan Akhtar’s next, The Fakir Of Venice. The film also stars Annu Kapoor in a lead role. The first look poster features the duo in an uber cool avatar. One can see them dressed as saints sporting ‘rudraksh’ neck piece.

The poster features its tagline as, ‘Watch con unfold from Mumbai to Venice’. It seems from the tagline that Farhan and Annu will be playing con fakirs in the film. Although, we have to agree that when it comes to acting talents, this is a killer combo and one can expect the film to be high on witty comedy.

Check out the first look poster here:

Annu Kapoor was last seen in Jolly LLB 2 along with Akshay Kumar. He received a lot of praises for his negative character in the film. This is the first time, he will be working with Farhan Akhtar.

Farhan on the other hand was last seen in Rock On 2 along with Shraddha Kapoor which bombed at the box office. The film was a sequel to his 2008 film Rock On. Also, other than The Fakir Of Venice, Farhan will be seen in Lucknow Central starring Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

Lucknow Central is set against the backdrop of a jail and its inmates and will release on September 15. Bringing alive the vibe of the heartland, the Farhan Akhtar starrer narrates the quirky and humorous journey of a small town man, whose circumstances lead to him landing up in jail.

The Fakir Of Venice has been directed and produced by Anand Surapur. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Tell us how you found the first look of The Fakir Of Venice in our comments section below!