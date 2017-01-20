Check Out First Look Poster Of Abbas-Mustan’s Next Machine

SHARE

Here’s presenting the first look poster of the upcoming new film Machine by Abbas-Mustan.


Machine is the debut film of Mustafa Burmawalla who is the son of Abbas. The movie is reported to be be a romantic thriller with a twist. The film’s lead heroine Kiara Advani shared the poster on her twitter handle saying “Oh hello there costar welcoming @themustafaB !! @theabbasmustan Sir #machinethefilm”

Take a look at the poster here:

The film is made under the reputed banners of AD Films, Pen India Ltd., Abbas Mustan Film Production Pvt.Ltd. Machine is set to hit the screens on 24 March, 2017.

