A few days back, we saw the first look of Arjun Kapoor from the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and we must say his look was on point. He was seen donning an attire of a police officer. Now, the makers have launched Parineeti Chopra’s first look too. She has gone an extra mile this time!

Parineeti looks so different in this first look of the film and we have never seen her like this before in any of her films. In this new look, the Golmaal Again actress is looking like an ambitious girl from the corporate world. She looks elegant yet is full of fierce attitude. Both Arjun and Parineeti are looking totally different than their usual looks from their past films. After Ishaqzaade, this duo has collaborated for the second time for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The shooting of the film has already been started in Delhi.

Check out the first look here:

Speaking about her first corporate role in an interview with Hindustan Times, Parineeti said that this has been a new experience for her. She said, “It’s true that it has been a new experience for me with regards to films but [in real life], I have been a banker before I came [back] to India. So, I am trying to use those (real life) experiences and bring them into my character. At the same time, our (director Dibakar Banerjee and her) endeavour is to present a completely new avatar of mine that hasn’t been seen before, so it is very challenging. In some parts of the film, it is going to be my most restrained performance but in other parts, it will be extremely dramatic too.”

This is for the first time that the duo will be working with director Dibakar Banerjee. Expressing her happiness, Parineeti said that working with Dibakar happened in a very unbelievable manner. “Arjun and I used to have an inside joke between both of us that one day; we would sign a Dibakar Banerjee film! In fact, we used to talk about that a lot during the shoot of Ishaqzaade. But never did we dream that destiny would play out in such an unbelievable manner that the next film we sign together would be a Dibakar Banerjee film,” she added.

On the work front, Parineeti is currently enjoying the success of her first 200 crore film, Golmaal Again.