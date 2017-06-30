First Look Of Sonakshi Sinha Starrer ‘Ittefaq – It Happened One Night’

We have all been aware that Shah Rukh Khan had picked up the remake rights of Yash Chopra’s 1969 murder mystery Ittefaq. The film has been renamed to It Happened One Night and brings forth the fresh pairing of Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra. First look posters of the lead characters were released today by the makers and well this remake certainly does look interesting.

Sonakshi Sinha is seen holding a torch and finding something inquisitively. While we have seen Sonakshi do a good job when it comes to action, this will be another genre that certainly she may turn out to be impressive at.

Apart from Sidharth, Sonakshi,the film also stars Akshaye Khanna in a key role.

The original movie starred the veteran actor Rajesh Khanna, Nanda and Sujit Kumar in the lead roles and is considered to be one of the solid whodunit films of that era.

Take a look at the first look here:

Since Shah Rukh is producing the film, he was asked if he has a special number in the film and well, here’s what he had to say, “Not at all. I don’t have any song in Ittefaq. If I start having songs in every film I produce, I’ll only be doing songs then. We are planning to produce nine films in the next two years. So, then I would have to do nine-10 songs (laughs). So no, there’s no song like that.”

Helmed by Abhay Chopra, the grandson of B.R.Chopra, the film is being co-produced by Red Chillies, Dharma Productions and BR films. The film is slated to release on 3rd November this year.