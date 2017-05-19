Bollywood’s two veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have come together almost after 3 decades for the upcoming film 102 Not Out. The film is based on Saumya Joshi’s Gujarati play of the same name. It features Amitabh as a 102 year-old-man and Rishi Kapoor as his 75 year-old-son.

Check out the first look right here:

Rishi Kapoor shared the news on twitter and wrote, “Wonderful to work again with the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you Amitji, it never felt the 26 years old hiatus. We connected instantly!”

The film is directed by Umesh Shukla, who previously helmed movies like Oh My God and All Is Well. “Amitji and Rishiji are collaborating after 26 years. They are playing Gujarati characters for the first time. Being a Gujarati myself, I had certain references in my mind which we used to create their look,” tells Umesh, who commenced shooting on Wednesday with Bachchan’s introductory sequence.

They will be shooting all over Mumbai till this month end, then resume in July and are trying to wrap it up by July-end. The film is a love story between a father and a son.

The duo, however, will speak a few lines in Gujarati in the film. They are already good with the language and have a tutor on the set to guide them.

Amitabh and Rishi have previously worked together in films like Naseeb, Amar Akbar Anthony and Kabhie Kabhie.