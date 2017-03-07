My Body, My House, My Country, My Rules says Begum Jaan

We bring you the fearlessly brazen look of the actress from her much awaited film Begum Jaan and she looks fierce as the madam of the brothel. The film is a story of survivors who defy nations to save their homes, riding against the tide amidst the changing political scenario during Partition. ‘When Freedom fought Independence’ is the tagline of the film directed by national award-winning director Srijit Mukherji and with Vidya’s menacing look she surely reinstates that it is her Body, her House, her Country and her Rules which she will fight for. The high-voltage drama is a spectacular display of the indomitable human spirit.

“The soul stirring premise of ‘Rajkahini’ made me choose the film for its Hindi adaptation as Begum Jaan and this is one of the finest performances of Vidya” Says Mahesh Bhatt.

Take a look at first look:

Touted to have one of the biggest and stellar ensemble cast, the film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vivek Mushran, Chunky Pandey, Poonam Singh Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Flora Saini, Priyanka Setia, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan, Pitobash and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

The film has music given by National Award-winning music composer Anu Malik.

Begum Jaan Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Vishesh Bhatt & Play Entertainment is slated to release on 14th April.