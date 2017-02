Here’s the first look of Mithun Chakraborty’s next Hason Raja. The film starring Mithun and Raima Sen in lead roles, revolves around the story of Hason Raja, a mighty landlord whose love transforms him into a divine poet.

The first look features Mithun in a fierce avatar with swords in his hand.

Check out the first look here:

The film has been directed by Ruhul Amin.