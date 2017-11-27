Today, Diljit Dosanjh shared the first look of his upcoming biopic movie on his Twitter account. The story is based on former captain of the Indian national hockey team Sandeep Singh.

Diljit will be seen in the lead role in this biopic and Taapsee Pannu will be seen as his love interest in the film. The first look of the film will be out tomorrow!

Diljit took his Twitter account and shared the first look of his film. He wrote, “A winner wins the game, here’s one who will win all your hearts! Revealing soon…#DontLetThisStoryPass @shaadesh @sonypicsprodns @taapsee @Flicker_Singh @Iamangadbedi @IChitrangda @thecsfilms.”

Trending

Taapsee has already started shooting for the film. She said that she is looking forward to joining this film as sports is an important part of her life. She said, “I was really looking forward to joining this film as sports is an important part of my life. Shooting at one of my most favourite places in India, Punjab…. With a few days of hockey sessions already completed and many more to come, I am looking forward to playing on my home ground.” The biopic is a love story revolving around Taapsee and Diljit, where both are playing the role of hockey players.

Directed by Shaad Ali, it also stars Angad Bedi and Chitrangda Singh. The film will be releasing next year.

Apart from this, Diljit will also be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in their next Arjun Patiala… Larger Than Life! And this is for the first time both Diljit and Kriti will be sharing the screen together. The shooting of the film will start in February 2018.