While the trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan has received immense praises. To increase our excitement even more, a song still of the title track was released by the makers.
The still features Alia and Varun in a glamorous avatar and looks like the song will be high on desi flavor. Overall, the film looks colorful and fresh with the Holi vibe.
Check out the a sneak peek of the song here:
Our first song….the TITLE song will be out on Monday!!!!! #BadrinathKiDulhania @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @ShashankKhaitan @TSeries pic.twitter.com/K7d8LCBM23
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 4, 2017
The title track is all set to release tomorrow. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release on 10th March,2017.