While the trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan has received immense praises. To increase our excitement even more, a song still of the title track was released by the makers.

The still features Alia and Varun in a glamorous avatar and looks like the song will be high on desi flavor. Overall, the film looks colorful and fresh with the Holi vibe.

Check out the a sneak peek of the song here:

The title track is all set to release tomorrow. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release on 10th March,2017.