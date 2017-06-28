Popular singer Adnan Sami is all set to make his acting debut with Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru’s next film – Afghan – In Search Of A Home. Adnan will be seen playing a musician in this movie. The movie is the perfect entertainer with drama, emotion and music. This project will be Adnan’s first project as an Indian.

The makers have now released a first look of the singer’s debut in the film. He is seen sporting a Yellow turban and is seen giving an intense look.

Take a look at the first look here:

Last month, the singer welcomed his first child with wife Roya Sami. The couple named the child Medina Sami Khan. Roya, an Afghan-origin German girl, is Adnan’s third wife. Both tied the knot in January 2010. The singer was previously married to actress Zeba Bakhtiar in 1993, with whom he had a son named Azaan Sami Khan. They divorced after three years.

Adnan, is known for crooning numbers like Bhar do jholi and Sun Zara for Bollywood films. It will certainly be interesting to see how Adnan performs as an actor now that he is debuting in films too.The film’s amazing subject drew him towards it and after listening to the script of the film, the singer was highly impressed about the same. He is excited about the film being his first project as an actor as well as an Indian. Previously, too there are singers who have ventured into acting but not many have been successful. Let’s hope that Adnan surprises us as a performer too.