First Look Of Aadar Jain & Anya Singh starrer Qaidi Band is OUT!

Entertainment banner Yash Raj Films had recently launched Anya Singh alongside debutant Aadar Jain, grandson of late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. A petite beauty, the young Anya Singh is from Delhi and is set to act for the first time opposite Aadar.

Earlier there were reports of Danyal Zafar (Ali Zafar’s younger brother) being signed for the film but in the wake of the Uri attacks, the production house had to drop the leading man following a ban on Pakistani artistes in India.

The two will be seen on screen in the movie Qaidi Band. The film is directed by Habib Faisal, who directed Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s film Ishaqzaade.

Take a look at the first look poster here:

The poster looks like a group of youngsters who are all set to make music. However, the plot of the movie hasn’t been revealed yet. Qaidi Band is produced by Aditya Chopra.

It will be interesting to see this new duo on screen. We hope to see some good chemistry between them. The movie will release on 25th August.

The banner has given some amazing actors in the industry since they launched Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, and Bhumi Pednekar and now they present a female debutante, Anya Singh, in their next.

Shanoo Sharma, The casting director of Yash Raj Films which is backing the project, says, “Adi [Aditya Chopra, producer] always pushes me to go out and find new talent. When casting for this film, we were trying to get girls from Delhi, Chandigarh and other cities. Anya was the result of the hunt to find the next Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. We wanted someone to come out of nowhere, lead regular lives and conquer the industry. Anya filled that spot for me. She came out of nowhere and landed a three-film deal with YRF.”

The trailer of the movie also releases today. Stay tuned!