After making a successful Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, famed Comedian Kapil Sharma is gearing up for his second film titled Firangi.

Kapil Sharma has also produced the film that stars him along with Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill. Firangi is said to be a historical period drama set in 1920. Ishita was earlier seen in Drishyam where she played Ajay Devgn’s daughter. Monica, on the other hand, has appeared in Punjabi films including Ambarsariya and Sardaarji 2.

The makers have now released a new poster of the movie and it looks funny. The poster has Kapil Sharma sitting in an unusual car with a quirky simile on his face. The poster of the film has been gathering good reviews.

Have a look:

New poster of Kapil Sharma’s #Firangi… Trailer out tomorrow [24 Oct 2017]… Directed by Rajiev Dhingra… 24 Nov 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/C9B2agzSP3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017

The trailer is going to be out tomorrow and we just can’t wait for it. Kapil gained recognition when he won the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. He went on to do reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Comedy Circus before starting his popular show “Comedy Nights with Kapil”, under his home production. Firangi is all set to release on 10th November.

Iranian-Swedish actress and model Maryam Zakaria, who performed to the Bollywood track Dil Mera Muft ka alongside actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012, is excited about her special dance song in comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s second film Firangi.

Trending :

“It feels great to be part of ‘Firangi‘ movie. I have done a special dance song in ‘Firangi‘ movie with my favorite Kapil Sharma. This song is very special for me as, after my ‘Grand Masti’ movie, I am back on the screen with a very big song,” she told IANS.

“I worked very hard to be back in shape and I am happy to come back to Bollywood with such an amazing song. Thanks to Kapil Sharma and the director Rajiv Dhingra who felt that I was the right one for this song,” she added. The song has been choreographed by Chinni Prakash.