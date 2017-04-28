A criminal case has been lodged against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty for duping a textile firm owner for Rs. 24 lakh. An FIR has been filed at Thane police station by the textile firm owner.

Allegedly Shilpa and Raj collected money from sale through their shopping channel Best Deal but failed to pay the same to the vendor Bhalotia, cheating him for Rs 24 lakhs.

The complaint was filed by Ravi Mohanlal Bhalotia, who said in his statement, “They bought bedsheets worth Rs 1.5 crore from me in 2015. I handed over the items to them, for which they paid Rs 1.44 crore in January 2016. When I approached them, they made several false promises and convinced me to give them another consignment of bedsheets worth Rs 18 lakh in July 2016. But they never paid me for it”

Ten days ago, Bhalotia approached Thane police commissioner Param Bir Singh to file a complaint. “FIR has been registered in Bhiwandi police station against Shetty and Kundra under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of IPC,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil was quoted by a tabloid.

Kundar released a statement on Friday in which he says that “the vendor is misusing his connections in various stations”.

“This is a civil matter and an abuse of the law. We have tight contracts signed and on the contrary, the vendor owes us money for not fulfilling orders. Beat deal is unfortunately being wound up due to the business failing and we are following the laws of the land to close the various matters properly,” Kundra said in a statement.

Kundra also added that Shilpa has nothing to do with the daily running of the business.

“It’s sad that at every step of the way, my wife’s name is dragged in to create media hype. She was a non-executive, who had nothing to do with the daily running of the business,” he said.

He even took to Twitter to clear his stance:

It is the duty of the cops registering a case to check contracts and if they had they would not have registered this fake case! #sad!! — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) April 27, 2017

Sadly It’s so easy to register FIR’s in india a complete misuse of power by a crooked vendor #bhalotia who owes best deal money!Will counter https://t.co/GyYkkTkKLr — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) April 27, 2017

Aiova you are the biggest pieces of shit on earth!!! Corrupt as hell and attention seekers. Karma guys karma! God help you! #Blocking https://t.co/ptw4YcIveQ — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) April 27, 2017

Raj and Shilpa are currently in London.