Ranveer Singh is all set to celebrate his 32nd birthday tomorrow and looks like it will be a truly special one. The actor is all set to get one of the best gifts ever this year as his wax statue at Grevin’s Wax Museum in Paris will be unveiled tomorrow. The actor had given his measurements last year and now the statue is ready.

Speaking about the statue at the Grévin, Ranveer told BollywoodLife “It’s a truly special birthday present and one that will always bring back beautiful memories of Paris. I love all things French, and am grateful to the museum that they have given me a permanent place in wax in their home and their hearts.”

Here are some pictures of Ranveer giving his measurements for the same:

1 of 3

Interestingly, Ranveer’s statue will be along with other popular actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Céline Dion, Leonardo Di Caprio, Angelina Jolie.

After the actor shot for his entire film, Befikre in Paris the sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray and the Grévin’s artistic teams met up with Ranveer Singh to gather the data they needed for creating his waxwork. We hear Ranveer even sent his own outfits to be worn by the statue.

Trending :

Currently, the actor is shooting for his next, Padmavati which will have him in the role of Allauddin Khilji. It also stars his rumored girlfriend Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in key roles and is slated to hit the theaters this November.

Ranveer has also signed Zoya Akhtar’s next, Gully Boy which he will start working on post Padmavati. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a rapper in it. It stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead.