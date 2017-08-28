Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her acting debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, who has directed Sushant in his debut movie Kai Po Che.

Abhishek Kapoor whose films Rock On and Kai Po Che have had substance and entertainment in equal measure is about to mount Kedarnath produced by his first cousin Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and the new enterprising producer duo–Prernaa Arora and Arjun Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment.

Earlier it was reported that the film will go on floors by this year end but the latest update suggests that the movie will go on floors from 3rd September and will hit the screens next summer! According to a report, the plot of the film revolves around a loves story set against the backdrop of a pilgrimage; maybe that’s why it is named Kedarnath. There are also speculations that Sushant will essay the role of a dacoit and Sara his lover, however, the story hasn’t been out yet.

Speculations about Sara’s debut have been rife from quite some time. The beautiful lady is already a popular face on social media. Her frequent meetings with Karan Johar gave rise to further speculations that Karan would launch Sara with his film Student Of The Year 2. Earlier, her name also came up for Karan Malhotra’s upcoming movie with Hrithik Roshan which is produced by Salman Khan featuring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s latest release Raabta doomed at the box office. After his double role in Raabta, Sushant’s fans will get to see him in a new avatar in this one. Sara and Sushant’s pairing looks interesting and we hope to see their chemistry on-screen soon. Sushant Singh Rajput will also be seen in Chanda Mama Door Ke, an upcoming sci-fi space film.