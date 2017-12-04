FINALLY! Shahid Kapoor Gets Candid About The Padmavati Controversy

Shahid Kapoor finally opens up on the Padmavati controversy. The film is one of the most anticipated movies of his career after Udta Punjab. The actor candidly talked about the controversy, death threats to his co-star Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In a recent interview with Asian Age, Shahid Kapoor was asked about the situation after the release date of the film was deferred, “I don’t think it has worsened. It’s taking longer than what anyone anticipated; in the normal course of things, it doesn’t take so long. We were all surprised by the turn of events. Everyone is aware that the release date has been deferred. Things aren’t extremely bad, but it’s very strange that people are choosing to decide what’s in the film without watching it; it’s very weird. I have been saying all along that you have to watch the film before forming an opinion. Why do you have so many preconceived notions about the film without knowing the facts of its content?”

When Shahid Kapoor was asked to comment on Karni Sena’s death threats to Deepika Padukone, “It’s in terrible taste. I’m surprised there are such things being said about a lady; I’m shocked,” he said.

When Shahid Kapoor spoke about abandoning promotions in the absence of a release date. “I had just started promoting the film with a radio trail, and it had to be stopped,” Shahid added. “However, once we get a release date, we will be everywhere.”

When he was asked to speak about director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “I’m glad you feel he is relaxed. I’ve not had the chance to meet him recently,” Shahid says. “My heart goes out to him. He’s probably the finest filmmaker I’ve ever worked with and he has tried his level best. Eventually, it’s all subjective. In a democracy, everyone has a right to their opinion and one needs to respect each other’s opinions. Do things with love because you have to believe that the person in question isn’t trying to deliberately harm us with his film. Sanjay has been at the receiving end of criticism, and he hasn’t been able to show his film. For someone of his calibre, it’s not right for him to not be able to show his film at this stage in his career. I’m just wishing and sending a lot of love and prayers to him every day.”

“It has been a nice big circle, and we’re back to where we started from. The CBFC should be the right body to take a decision. I’m hoping that sooner than later — it’s already been pretty long — that we should get moving. I saw a lot of problems in Udta Punjab, and the film eventually released. I believe that it will be the same with Padmavati. So, I want people to see the film with an open heart, and I will respect their opinions once they see the movie,” concludes Shahid.