Finally! Rani Mukerji To Make Her Social Media Debut With Her Next, Hichki

Rani Mukerji will finally use social media to engage with fans and audiences during Hichki promotions.

Amidst growing requests for the acting icon to join social media, Rani Mukerji will finally break her social media hiatus for her next, Hichki.

Sources reveal that Rani wants to engage with audiences and her fans directly through the film’s official social media platforms and reveal details of her film and also launch the assets of the movie.

“Rani realises the love that audiences have for her, given the hundreds and thousands of requests and wishes that pour in from her fans every day. Most of her fans want her to join social media so that they can keep in touch with their favourite superstar on a daily basis. She is an inspiring, global star and all her fans want Rani to share her life, her thoughts, her experiences with them. Rani is a private person but she is making an exception for the promotions of her next movie, Hichki,” says the informer.

The source adds, “Rani will use social media frequently through the promotions of Hichki. She would be using the official social media profiles of YRF and Hichki to connect and engage with audiences and fans. She wants to launch the assets of her next directly to the audiences who are using digital as the platform to consume content. This is going to be an extremely new experience for Rani and she is really excited about it.”

Rani’s said, “I’m aware that my fans want me to join social media and I would like to thank them for their continued and overwhelming love. I will be using the official social media platforms of YRF and Hichki to directly communicate with them. I’m excited to meet them, talk to them and share my film’s content with them online. Audiences, world over, are consuming content on digital and they are sharing, liking and expressing their viewpoints on a piece of content on social media. It is an extremely important and effective medium for film promotions and I am looking forward to my first experience on this platform to promote a film that is extremely special and close to my heart.”

Hichki, that celebrates the human spirit of endurance and self-belief to rise against all odds, is an anticipated release of 2018. A content film that will touch hearts, Hichki is set to release on Feb 23, 2018. The film has been produced by Maneesh Sharma and has been directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra. With a powerful Rani performance as its main attraction, audiences are set for an entertaining, feel-good, content film coming their way.