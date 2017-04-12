Finally! Ranbir- Katrina Starrer Jagga Jasoos Gets A Confirmed Release Date

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos has been one of the most delayed projects in Bollywood. According to reports, the film will finally hit the screens on July 14, 2017.

The shooting of the film began in 2014 but got delayed several times. The movie was supposed to release in 2015 earlier, but later got pushed to mid-2016. Last year, the makers decided to re-shoot some portions of the film and announced a release date of April 7, 2017. However, Anurag Basu clarified in February 2017 that since the film’s target audience are kids, they wanted a perfect release date that does not clash with their school exams.

He had said, “Jagga Jasoos is a family holiday film. Since exams are pushed at most of the places…we are contemplating the delay…Only if we get a better date”.

We just hope that this is the final release date of the film and it does not get delayed further. Three other movies which are scheduled to release on the same date are – Saif Ali Khan’s Chef, Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena and Sridevi’s Mom.

Jagga Jasoos is a comedy-drama film, which tells the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father. Recently, the film’s music director, Pritam revealed that the film will have 29 tracks and that he is most excited for the album release.

Post Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor has two big projects lined up. One among them is Sanjay Dutt’s biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also features Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

The other is Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Alia Bhatt. The film is the 3rd collaboration between director Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor. The duo, who happen to be close friends, has previously worked in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will star in Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is a sequel of 2012’s blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will be produced under the reputed banner Yash Raj Films. The film is set to hit the screens on 22nd December during the Christmas weekend this year.