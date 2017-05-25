After many ups & downs and prolonged delays with Anurag Basu’s directorial – Jagga Jasoos, it seems the film is finally going the see the light of the day. Yesterday the filmmakers shared the poster and the final release date of the film was thus, confirmed! Jagga Jasoos is all set to hit the theatres on 14th July. The poster went viral on social media, what with #JaggaJasoos trending on almost all social media platforms.

However, we also heard a disappointing news along with the buzz! The makers of the film were planning to do a promotional song with Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor. But due to their busy schedule, the song will not be shot anymore. While Ranbir is busy shooting for Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic, Kat is busy with Tiger Zinda Hai (co-starring Salman Khan). Hence the makers had to drop the idea of making the song.

According to a report in Mid-Day, “It was a last minute decision to shoot for the number, but now it is practically impossible. Besides the actors’ packed diary, the makers are concerned that their physique has altered since they shot for the film. Ranbir Kapoor has bulked up to look like Dutt and Katrina Kaif has acquired an athletic figure for ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.”

Trending :

The actors were a couple when the film started but later when they broke up, it created a lot of conflict on the sets.

Even though the promotional song has been canceled, it won’t make a huge difference to the film as it already has 29 songs as it is a musical film, just like the Hollywood flick – La La Land.

We heard that the actors are going to express their feelings more with music and less with dialogues.