Kriti Sanon Reacts To The Body-shaming Tweet By Bhairavi Goswami

Raabta star Kriti Sanon recently became a victim of body shaming. A week back the actress had shared a video of herself dancing to Hawa Hawa song from Mubarakan to which Kamaal R Khan and Hate Story actress Bhairavi Goswami had put up distasteful body-shaming tweets.

Kamaal R Khan had shared the video and captioned it as, “Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee Hai!”. This was quite normal, as it is KRK we are talking of. Time and again he has aimed to defame almost every actor in the industry.

But this did not end here, a so-called Bollywood actress decided to add to the filth of an already misogynist post. In case you’re wondering, Bhairavi Goswami, featured in Hate Story. She had a blink-and-miss appearance in the film and this tweet of hers can be called a publicity stunt.

She posted a reply on KRK’s tweet and wrote, “She is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress? No headlight, no bumper. Even college students look better”

Now, according to a report in NDTV, Kriti Sanon has reacted the way many of us did to the ridiculous words used by Bhairavi. When the press asked the actress about this, she said, “Who is Bhairavi Goswami?” Kriti enquired when asked by the press to comment at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. Told that Bhairavi appeared in the film Hate Story, Kriti said, “I think, I’m just happy for her. She got a lot of publicity. Now you guys know her name also, so yeah.”

Kriti Sanon is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi! The film is Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari’s second outing as a director and the film has created a lot of right noise and her direction has been praised by everyone.

The performances of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao have been hailed by one and all. Juno Chopra is the creative producer who has been involved with all aspects of the film. Written by Dangal‘s writer director Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain, Bareilly Ki Barfi is scheduled to release on 18th August 2017.