We all know that Karan Johar’s Student of the Year was a hit and he had launched three of his students in the industry-Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. It is but obvious that this film would be much closer to his heart.

Karan had recently announced the second instalment of SOTY which will feature Tiger Shroff in the lead. Tiger, who is currently shooting for Baaghi 2 with his alleged girlfriend Disha Patani, will soon start shooting for SOTY 2.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the Baaghi actor confirmed that he will start shooting for Student of the Year 2 early next year. He said, “Early next year, I start Student of the Year 2. That’s the only film I’ve confirmed my dates for as of now. The rest will depend on how long this shoot takes. The Rambo shoot is scheduled to kick off towards the end of next year. The film with Hrithik sir will start before that.”

Now that Tiger has confirmed shooting dates, the biggest question is who will star opposite him! If reports are to be believed, it is being said that Tiger’s supposed girlfriend Disha Patani and Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey are being considered for the role. Though, the makers haven’t confirmed any names yet.

Earlier, talking about the pressure, Tiger had said, “As for SOTY 2, it is more pressurizing for me, because those are big shoes to fill. It was the launch pad for Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, and was a successful film that was also loved by people. It is Karan [Johar] sir’s baby. He told me that he gets a lot of mails from people asking him when he would go on floors with the sequel. It is an honour to work with Karan sir.”

Are you excited to see Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2? Do let us know in the comments section below.