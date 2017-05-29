The logo of the much-awaited film Thugs of Hindostan is here. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.

Directed by ‘Dhoom’ maker Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan will see Aamir share screen space with Big B for the first time. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner.

Check out the logo of this multi-starrer film:

The logo somehow gives us Game of Thrones vibes with its font. We now wonder whether the film is inspired by Game of Thrones, if yes then GOT fans have got a reason to rejoice.

An official statement from YRF reads, “This ambitious film that brings together Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time, will begin to shoot aboard two specially constructed, massive ships, that are currently docked by the Maltese seaside. Thugs of Hindostan will begin filming on these ships that have been built for over two months.”

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya explained, “The set of the film is in a high-security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early eighteenth-century style when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons. An international crew has been hard at work creating these elaborate ships in Malta. Most of the portions filmed on board these ships involve high-octane action.”

There were reports of Thugs of Hindostan being inspired from Pirates of Caribbean franchise but Aamir Khan refuted all such claims.

He told IANS, “There are some hundreds of action adventure films. There is ‘Pirates of The Caribbean’, there is ‘Indiana Jones’ and many others. All these are action adventure films. So the genre of our film is action adventure but the story is different. Even my character in the film is not similar to any other character.”

The film will be in theatres on Diwali 2018.