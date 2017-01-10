The prestigious 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards is all set to take place on 14th of this month.
Among the Bollywood biggies, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Udta Punjab bagged maximum nominations of 9 each, while Sultan is nominated in 7 categories.
This award show will be hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Kapil Sharma and Karan Johar and will be telecast in the end of this month.
Check out the nominations of Filmfare Awards 2017 right here:
Filmfare Best Film
Dangal
Kapoor & Sons
Neerja
Pink
Sultan
Udta Punjab
Best Director
Abhishek Chaubey – Udta Punjab
Ali Abbas Zafar – Sultan
Karan Johar – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Nitesh Tiwari – Dangal
Ram Madhvani – Neerja
Shakun Batra – Kapoor & Sons
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)
Aamir Khan – Dangal
Amitabh Bachchan – Pink
Ranbir Kapoor – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Salman Khan – Sultan
Shah Rukh Khan – Fan
Shahid Kapoor – Udta Punjab
Sushant Singh Rajput – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Sarbjit
Alia Bhatt – Dear Zindagi
Alia Bhatt – Udta Punjab
Anushka Sharma – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Sonam Kapoor – Neerja
Vidya Balan – Kahaani 2
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)
Diljit Dosanjh – Udta Punjab
Fawad Khan – Kapoor & Sons
Jim Sarbh – Neerja
Rajat Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons
Rajkummar Rao – Aligarh
Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)
Kareena Kapoor Khan – Udta Punjab
Kirti Kulhari – Pink
Ratna Pathak Shah – Kapoor & Sons
Richa Chadda – Sarbjit
Shabana Azmi – Neerja
Best Music Album
Amaal Mallik, Badshah, Arko, Tanishk Bagchi, Benny Dayal and Nucleya – Kapoor & Sons
Amit Trivedi – Udta Punjab
Meet Bros, Amaal Mallik, Ankit Tiwari & Manj Musik – Baaghi
Pritam – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy – Mirzya
Vishal-Shekhar – Sultan
Best Lyrics
Amitabh Bhattacharya – Channa mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Gulzar – Aave re hitchki (Mirzya)
Gulzar – Mirzya (Mirzya)
Irshad Kamil – Jag ghoomeya (Sultan)
Kausar Munir – Love You Zindagi (Dear Zindagi)
Late Shiv Kumar Batalvi – Ikk kudi (Udta Punjab)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Amit Mishra – Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Arijit Singh – Ae dil hai mushkil (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Arijit Singh – Channa mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Atif Aslam – Tere sang yara (Rustom)
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan – Jag ghoomeya (Sultan)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Kanika Kapoor – Da da dasse (Udta Punjab)
Jonita Gandhi – Break up song (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Neeti Mohan – Sau aasman (Baar Baar Dekho)
Neha Bhasin – Jag ghoomeya (Sultan)
Palak Mucchal – Kaun Tujhe (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)
Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch – Kari kari (Pink)
bollywood awards .worst awards shows.were is akshay kumar …..
Now once again proved that Filmfare awards are fake bcoz Airlift which gained critical and commercially Success are ignored outright in best film , best direction, best actor , best supporting actor category and it includes udta punjab and kapoor and sons which not so encouraging word of mouth as compared to Airlift.
what about Akshay kumar, Rustom or airlift, both were fantastic movie and profitable as well, but there is not a single nomination.