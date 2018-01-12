Film Padmaavat Will Not Be Released In Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani

After Rajasthan, here is another state who have now denied to release Padmaavat in their theaters. We are talking about Gujarat here, whose chief minister Vijay Rupani issued a statement saying that film Padmaavat will not be released in Gujarat.

Earlier this week Rajasthan, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia imposed a ban on Padmaavat in her state saying ,“The sacrifice by Queen Padmini (also known as Padmavati) is a matter of honour and respect for all of us and hence we will not allow anyone to show disrespect to this honour,”

Other than these two Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had earlier in the month of November indicated that the film will not be allowed to release in their state, are yet to announce their final decisions.

Padmaavat, which was slated for release on December 1, 2017 could not get to see the theatres due to repeated protests and threats of violence by Rajput groups, led by the Rajput Karni Sena. These protests not only stalled the movie’s release and but delayed its certification as well. The censor board, headed by Prasoon Joshi had to appoint a panel of historians to look into the claim about the film containing historical inaccuracies. The movie finally got the certification with a few changes on the condition that the makers change the title from Padmavati to Padmaavat to show the relevance of the content in the film to its source material.

The film stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles and is set for release on 25 January 2018.