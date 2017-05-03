The Baahubali fever has taken the nation by storm. And the lead actor has gained acclaim for his performance. He was appreciated to the extent that he had sleepless nights receiving congratulatory calls.

Prabhas is currently in the US, but before leaving, he celebrated the success of S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus with his close ones. Looking at the response, Prabhas said in a statement, “I am very thankful to all the people around me for their constant love and support through this journey of 5 years. It wouldn’t be possible without them.”

Prabhas has garnered rave reviews for his performance not only by the audiences but also from critics all over.

Here are few unknown facts about your favourite Baahubali aka Prabhas

Prabhas-Rajamouli duo:

Prabhas and Director SS Rajamouli duo have collaborated for the third time with Baahubali. Prabhas had worked with Rajamouli in 2005’s Chhatrapati. Their 2nd film was Baahubali: The beginning, which had seen immense success and had created huge anticipation for the second instalment of the franchise.

600 days and 5 years of dedication:

While other actors are busy churning out movies every year, Prabhas takes only one movie at a time. He shot for nearly 600 days and dedicated 5 years for Baahubali franchise.

Extensive work out:

He looked stunning in Baahubali, but he had to go through rigorous training and diet for it. He gained 22 kgs for Baahubali. He went to 87 kgs from 82 kgs for the role of Shivudu and then reached 105 kgs for Baahubali’s character. He ate 40 boiled eggs every day and was trained by Lakshman Reddy, Mr World 2010.

Avid reader:

The superstar might be very busy in his career but he makes sure to find some time for his passions. He is an avid reader and has a personal library at home.

Sports lover:

Prabhas loves sports and prefers free hand workout as opposed to a gym. So he has got a volleyball court set up in his courtyard to improve his reflexes, as Baahubali was a war movie and needed better reflexes. He often played volleyball with his friends because he considers it a good stress buster. Prabhas is a fitness freak and considers rock climbing as the best form of training.

Shy personality:

He is one of the shyest actors and keeps himself low profiled. He is also one of the most non-controversial Indian actors and is very down to earth. The humble actor still does not acknowledge himself as a national star.

Marriage proposals:

You won’t believe, Prabhas has received around 6000 marriage proposals so far.

Undivided dedication:

During the shoot of Baahubali, he even declined a 10 crore endorsement, because he wanted to focus completely on the film. Not only that he also turned down many Bollywood offers during the shoot.

Nature enthusiast:

He is very fond of nature and doesn’t believe in caging birds. Prabhas has a garden which is a habitat for many birds. The birds reside in open cages which give them the freedom to take flight and return to their respective cages.

Prabhas is now a pan India icon. His hard work and dedication have earned him popularity and stardom across the nation. While he is still riding high on Baahubali’s success, fans are eager to see him on screen again.