Saif Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh will share the silver screen for the first time in Nikkhil Advani’s Baazaar. The film is a thriller based on Mumbai’s stock market. The film is helmed by Gauravv K Chawla and also stars debutant Rohan Mehra in a lead role.

When they began filming, Nikkhil stood watching with pride. He said, “It’s been 13 years since Kal Ho Naa Ho when I last shared creative space with Saif. So, this movie is special for us.”

Saif plays a cut-throat rags-to-riches businessman, who rules Mumbai’s share bazaar. As part of prepping for the role, we hear that he met with some real-life power sharks in the business world. The story of ‘dhandho’ and ‘vyaapar’ – as director Gauravv calls the film – is produced by Dheeraj Wad Havan and Ajay Kapoor.

“It’s a story about ambition, greed, betrayal, loss and redemption. The movie is a suspense thriller set in the world of big deals and high finance,” Saif Ali Khan added.

Ajay Kapoor, Managing Director, KYTA Productions, said, “We are very happy to back Bazaar; it has been highly appreciated right from its first look. We look forward to making more such high-concept and entertaining films with Emmay Entertainment.”

The film releases this December! We wonder will it clash with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai which also releases in December! If yes then this clash will be the one to watch out for this year!

Apart from this, Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of Chef which releases on 6th October 2017. This film Baazaar marks the third release of Saif in this year. Whereas Chitrangda Singh will be seen on the silver screen once again after Gabbar is Back which released in 2015.