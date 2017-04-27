Yesteryears Bollywood star and politician Vinod Khanna passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. The veteran actor succumbed to prolonged illness. As per reports, he was suffering from bladder cancer. The 70-year-old actor was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment since April first week. He passed away at around 11.20 am, informed hospital sources.

Here are a few stills from the hospital premises:

Vinod Khanna’s death has shaken the entire nation including Bollywood stars and his thousands of fans. The team of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, has canceled the film’s premiere which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, as a mark of respect for the veteran Bollywood actor-politician.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved, the legendary Vinod Khanna. The demise has come as a huge shock to all of us. As a mark of respect for our dearly departed, the premiere event of ‘Baahubali : The Conclusion‘ is now cancelled. Love and remembrance, Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli and the entire team of Baahubali,” read a statement released on behalf of filmmakers Karan Johar, S S Rajamouli and the other team members.

Amitabh Bachchan cancelled the scheduled promotions of his upcoming film Sarkar 3 this morning and rushed to meet the late actor’s family. The two actors have worked together in films like Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Parvarish, Khoon Pasina, Zameer, Hera Pheri and Amar Akbar Anthony among others.

Vinod Khanna’s Amar Akbar Anthony co-star Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to pay his respect to the actor. He tweeted, “Will miss you Amar. RIP.”

Rishi Kapoor even replaced his Twitter profile photo with Vinod Khanna’s photo as a mark of respect to his fellow actor. In a separate tweet, the actor wrote, “Remembering the good times with you,Vinod. Thank you for being my friend.”

Vinod Khanna will be cremated at Mumbai’s Banganga crematorium around 4 pm today.