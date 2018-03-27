Fawad Khan & Mahira Khan Recently Met; Our Excitement Is Through The Roof

The gorgeous Mahira Khan and the handsome hunk Fawad Khan recently reunited and their fans can’t hold the excitement!

We last saw them together in the Pakistani series, Humsafar and we loved watching their chemistry in the show.

Mahira and Fawad are coming together again for the Pakistani film, Maula Jatt 2. Their fans took to Twitter and shared the group picture. One of the fans wrote, “#MahiraKhan #fawadkhan #HamzaAliAbbasi #movie here’s your next movie cast right here.”

Both Mahira and Fawad were seen in Raees and Kapoor & Sons respectively. Both the films did really well at the box office.

Earlier, Mahira said the Hindi film industry was never her aim. Raees released in January 2017, just a few months after bilateral tensions intensified between India and Pakistan over the September 18, 2016 Uri attack that left 19 Indian soldiers dead and the September 28 surgical strikes by India on Pakistan terror camps. She spoke about the impact of the tensions on the countries’ film industries on HARDtalk on BBC World News.

Raees did not release in Pakistan. And Mahira was not allowed to promote the film in India as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena gave an ultimatum to Pakistani artistes to leave the country and to keep away from its showbiz. “At that time I was angry. I was sad and angry and there were moments of disappointment and just hurt, you know. Now I’ve come to a place where I believe that anger doesn’t really make me a better actor. It doesn’t do anything for me as a person, so I’ve let go of that, because at that time I was in the mix of it,” said Mahira.

Didn’t it stall her career in a way? “Bollywood was never really the aim actually. I mean sure you could argue that I could have done more films there, for sure I could have. But right after Raees I had already started working on (Pakistani film) ‘Verna’, even before all of this happened. My focus was always Pakistan,” she said.