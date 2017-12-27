#Virushka: The much talked about wedding of Mr. & Mrs. Kohli wrapped up its final leg of celebrations with a reception in Mumbai’s St. Regis, Lower Parel.Virushka’s lavish Mumbai reception was the second part of a big fat Punjabi reception in New Delhi’s Taj Diplomatic Enclave last week. The actress and the cricketer had a fairytale wedding in a heritage resort in the Italian countryside of Tuscany on December 11. Anushka’s Bollywood friends and Virat’s Cricket team members along with various sporting legends graced the reception in Mumbai yesterday. From Shahrukh Khan to Sachin Tendulkar last night was a star-studded affair.

While the reception saw a huge attendance of celebrities from Bollywood and sports, there were a lot of big names whose absence did not go unnoticed. Here are all those who could not be a part of the talk of the town reception of yesterday.

Alia Bhatt: The first in this list Alia was nowhere seen in the reception nor any reason of her absence from the ceremony was found. Last night she shared an adorable picture of her having some time to herself.

Deepika Padukone: The diva could not be a part of the reception as she was enjoying the festive season of Christmas in Vienna.

Shahid Kapoor: This family man was seen spending some quality time with his wife and daughter Misha.

Aamir Khan: Not much could be know about this superstar’s absence from the event. Anushka and Aamir were seen together in Raju Hirani’s PK.

Ranveer Singh: Ranveer Singh was in London as the official ambassador for the English Premier League. He has been sharing photos with former sportsperson Patrick Vieira and later, from The Prodigy concert.

Jacqueline Fernandez: Home away from home Jacqueline kept Christmas low key this time enjoying to herself. Talking about Virushka’s reception , we do not know the reason as to why she could not attend it last night.

Diljit Dosanjh: The gabru could not be a part of the reception as he was busy shooting for Soorma.

Trending

Vidya Balan: For reasons unknown even she was not be seen at the reception.

Akshay Kumar: The Khatron Ke Khiladi Akshay took a few days off their hectic promotion tours of their movie Pad-Man and flew to Cape Town, South Africa with his family.

Sanjay Dutt: Along with enjoying with his family, he is busy shotting for Torbaaz in Kyrgyzstan.

Salman Khan: Salman Khan, with whom Anushka worked in Sultan, was one of the most prominent faces to miss the event. The actor took off with his family to Panvel to bring in his 52nd birthday.

Rajkummar Rao: With his rumoured girlfriend Patralekha, he is holidaying in Thailand.

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor: The duo is filming near the India-Nepal border for her upcoming movie Sandeep and Pinky Faraar.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan: The Khan family was clicked at the Mumbai Airport and seem to have flown to Europe.

Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor seems to be enjoying in England, going by her partner Anand Ahuja’s Instagram check-ins.

Imtiaz Ali: From the pictures in his Instagram, Imtiaz Ali the director from Anushka’s last movie is seen having a gala time with his daughter.

The B-town celebs who gave the event a miss also included Sonakshi Sinha,Hrithik Roshan, Ajay and Kajol Devgn among many other.