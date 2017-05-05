Fatima Sana Shaikh, who made an impressive debut with Dangal, joins the star-studded cast of Yash Raj Films’ forthcoming mega project Thugs of Hindostan. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, writer-director Vijay Krishna Acharya will be directing the film.

This is the second time Vijay Krishna Acharya (Victor) will be directing Aamir Khan after the blockbuster Dhoom 3. Thugs of Hindostan unites Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan onscreen for the first time and promises to be a larger than life, grand cinematic experience.

Writer-director Vijay Krishna Acharya said, “The role of the girl is pivotal to the film so it was crucial for us to find the perfect fit. Through a rigorous round of auditions and action workshops, we found in Fatima a truly dedicated actor and a gifted performer of action. We are very happy to have found the perfect girl for our film.”

The film begins shooting on June 1. Watch out for more details on the film in this space and keep counting the time till its release date of Diwali 2018.

Fatima’s connection to Bollywood goes way back. She first debuted in Hindi Film Industry as a child actor in Kamal Haasan’s popular film, Chachi 420. She played the character of Kamal and Tabu’s daughter in the film.

Her recent stint in Dangal as Geeta Phoghat, won her a lot of praises. Fatima clearly made an extra effort to learn wrestling and that must have assured the makers of Thugs Of Hindostan, that she will be able to pull off the action scenes well.

Fatima’s screen presence is amazing and what more could she ask for than being endorsed by an actor like Aamir Khan. We are sure Aamir realized Fatima’s potential for a biggie like this after working with her on Dangal. What’s quite impressive is that Fatima has beaten A-lister actresses like Katrina Kaif to be bag this role!