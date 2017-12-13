Aamir Khan while promoting his film Secret Superstar in Vadodara, had voiced his wish in a conversation with Filmfare, “My dream project is to make the Mahabharata but I’m afraid of starting the project as I know it will consume at least 15-20 years of my life.” Also, the actor mentioned his love for the character of Karna and Arjun. He said, “My favourite character is Karna, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to play him due to my physique. I may just have to play Krishna. I also liked the character of Arjun. He was the only person who asked Krishna why he had to kill his own people.”

Even earlier this year Aamir had said, “My dream is to make Mahabharata one day, which I have not yet achieved or I have not even moved towards it. It’s too scary as a dream, maybe that’s why. It’s a big dream and so let’s see if I can do it one day.”

The rumours are rife that after his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, the superstar has a long-term plan of pursuing something of which he’s been dreaming for quite a while – the Mahabharata project. And from what we can make of the updates from Instagram , Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh might star with Aamir Khan yet again.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is currently in Thailand shooting for her second film with Aamir, Thugs of Hindostan, recently, put up an Instagram story reading Mahabharata. This has raised our curiosity level,if she is preparing for her part in Mahabharat?

Take a look at the Instagram story:

There are lots of speculations being made after this hint being dropped by Fatima. Well, we will wait for the official announcement to clear the air.