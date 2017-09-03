Yesterday was the extremely auspicious occasion of the religious festival Eid, which everyone celebrated with zest and pomp with the festive fervour intact. Bollywood was simply no different. Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen celebrating Eid with Aamir Khan and family.

Most of the Bollywood celebrities were busy celebrating the festival and also wished one another for the festival. Whenever there is any occasion like Eid, all the eyes get set on the Khan trio- Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. We found a handful of photographs as to how the ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ Amir Khan celebrated the Eid festival yesterday. Like every year, this year too, the ‘Dangal’ superstar celebrated the Eid festival with his family. And guess who joined the Khans in their Eid celebrations? It was none other than Aamir Khan’s feisty onscreen daughter Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was looking nothing less than stunning!

Dressed in an extremely traditional Indian dress, Aamir Khan’s family celebrated their Eid with Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was seen having a gala time with the Khan family which comprised of Aamir Khan, his wife Kiran Rao, their little son Azad and daughter Ira Khan.

If the smiles on their faces were any indication of their excitement, then, needless to say that all of them had an extremely memorable time. Readers may recall that there were some rumours about Aamir Khan being smitten by Fatima Sana Shaikh. Seeing the Dangal girl with the Khan family, we are sure that all the rumour mongers might have hung their head in shame.

Trending :

Besides the smash hit film Dangal, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh will now be soon seen together in the much awaited film Thugs Of Hindostan. With Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film also stars the gigantic superstar Amitabh Bachchan along with the gorgeous Katrina Kaif. Written and directed by the ace film maker Vijay Krishna Acharya, the Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan is all set to release in the year 2018.