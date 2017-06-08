Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is the latest target of ‘sanskari trolls’. While Shaikh was in the news recently for signing her second film opposite Aamir Khan, which is Thugs Of Hindostan, looks like the actress thought of taking a small vacay before starting the big project. Recently, she was spotted chilling in Maldives and made sure to give everyone some vacation goals by sharing some perfect pictures by the beach.

The actress posted pictures of herself in a black halter swimsuit and we must say, she looked ravishing in the sun.

Well, naturally, this did not go well with many of her Islam followers, who started posting comments against her and slut shaming her for dressing ‘inappropriately’ during the holy time of Ramadan.

Check out her pictures here:

This is not the first time to have happened to an actress. Recently, Priyanka Chopra was trolled for dressing inappropriately whilst meeting the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Chopra was seen wearing a white dress slightly below the knees and it is her bare legs that were targeted by some over social media, calling it disrespectful.

Thankfully, there were also some fans of Fatima who supported her over social media and argued with her trolls.

On the work front, Fatima will soon start shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film is slated to release next year over Diwali.