Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a proud father of twins Roohi and Yash, says just because he is a father now, doesn’t mean he will make a children’s film.

Karan made his directorial debut in 1998 with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The first half of the blockbuster focussed on friends on a college campus.

Years later, he made Student of the Year that revolved around students played by Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt.

What about a children’s film?

“Just because I am a father, I don’t think I will be making a children’s film. I will make those films that have appealing stories. It is always story dependent.