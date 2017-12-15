Bollywood divas make us jealous with their super luxurious lifestyles. Be it the latest cars or their expensive designer wardrobe, there is no compromise.

Even their accessories are fancy and the accessory that’s closest to a woman’s heart, is her handbag.

Of course, when it comes to handbags, size does matter and one of the best ways for the ladies to flaunt their exquisite taste is through over-sized handbags. These luxury bags look classic, ladylike, sophisticated and timeless!

Take a look at some of these amazing bags that our celebrities have been spotted with.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena’s often seen carrying over-sized expensive bags and her choice of handbags stays true to her royal status. Her airport look with the Birkin bag by Hermès portrayed a sexy, classy version of herself.

2. Priyanka Chopra

Whether it’s the red carpet or a quiet dinner, Priyanka always keeps things classy. A Givenchy Pandora bag seems to be her trusted companion at the moment.

3. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa has always been in the news for her sophisticated style. This Birkin bag by Hermès is her go-to accessory.

4. Sonam Kapoor

Ms. Kapoor always makes a statement with her fashion choices. She recently caught our attention with a stylish Paule Ka bag.

5. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was spotted carrying a gorgeous Love tote bag by Givenchy that is exactly what dreams are made of. With her busy schedule, the actress is often seen opting for bags that have enough room to hold all her ammo.