Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a role model for women around the country who want to balance their professional and personal lives. The best part about her is that she keeps sharing photos from her family dinner or even the events!

She is one of the stars whose fashion is always on point! She never fails to impress us with his amazing style! From Indian to western wear she always amazes us! Let’s take a look at her recent fashion highlights!

1. The intricate hand embroidered pink Anarkali looked perfect for the actress as she attended an event!

2. The villager tribal look was perfect for her! The red lehenga along with blue dupatta was perfect!

#BeingIndian #ShannoTeraSwagger A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jan 21, 2018 at 10:42pm PST

3. For a normal shoot day, she chose a cute light blue denim dress with white sneakers! Well, simple and sweet, isn’t it?

4. For a wedding, she wore a beautiful Gold And Feathers lehenga! Subtle make-up complemented the entire look!