Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a role model for women around the country who want to balance their professional and personal lives. The best part about her is that she keeps sharing photos from her family dinner or even the events!
She is one of the stars whose fashion is always on point! She never fails to impress us with his amazing style! From Indian to western wear she always amazes us! Let’s take a look at her recent fashion highlights!
1. The intricate hand embroidered pink Anarkali looked perfect for the actress as she attended an event!
2. The villager tribal look was perfect for her! The red lehenga along with blue dupatta was perfect!
3. For a normal shoot day, she chose a cute light blue denim dress with white sneakers! Well, simple and sweet, isn’t it?
4. For a wedding, she wore a beautiful Gold And Feathers lehenga! Subtle make-up complemented the entire look!
5. The summery floral printed dress is just the go-to outfit Divyanka opted for!
6. Sun-kissed! The beautiful actress was in Oxford for the shoot of her show! She was spotted wearing black pants with a grey full sleeves t-shirt! She wore a quirky sweater on top!
7. Carrying off a bold green trench coat with such grace was never so easy! Black pants and ta coloured boots were a perfect match!
8. The latest photo was killer! She looked fiercely hot in the red embellishments on the kurta and sharara looked wow! The off-shoulder kurta looked even better with the dupatta! We must say she nailed it!!