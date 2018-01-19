Sonam Kapoor is the true fashionista in every sense. Be it traditional attire or western dressing, Sonam simply pulls it off. Keeping up with the trends and styling lessons is all this girl has taught us since her entry in Bollywood. Be it messy hair buns, fierce ponytails or cat eye frames she can flaunt any look.

The actress is the young diva who encourages girls to live life in a stylish way. Whether it’ a casual look or a high-end decked up look, she’s always perfect in terms of it. Nowadays, she is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie PadMan co-starring Akshay Kumar, has been giving us some serious style goals.

Let’s take a look at some of her looks from her promotions:

For the New York press conference of Padman, she chose an outfit with different prints. The coat and the skirt had different checkered print on the outfit which was quirky in a good way. With a sleek ponytail to highlighted eyes, she rocked this one!

Sonam went all-red for this promotional event. Her sister/stylist picked up a bright red ensemble from Kojak Studio that had an oversized wide-legged pantsuit. A red bag was an added accessory to her look which was by Thale Blanc by Deborah Sawaf.

The actor stepped out in a basic monochrome ensemble, with a sharp white shirt tucked into black tapered pants. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actress accessorized it with minimalistic jewellery, square earrings and a ring with black heels.

In this one, she opted for a beautiful printed maxi dress from Anamika Khanna. Featuring a plunging neckline, tie detail at the waist, and baggy sleeves, the dress was a beautiful blend of traditional and contemporary wear. It’s a little tricky to carry off something like that, but Sonam did it effortlessly.

She kept it simple for this one, she wore a simple outfit where she wore a grey sweatshirt with pants from Balenciaga “pantaboots” that stole the show. The pantaboots are unique pieces of pants with built-in stilettos. She added a touch of jewellery with a gold hair accessory in an uptight bun.

This cute nightsuit was worn by her when she kickstarted her promotions. The actress, before getting ready for the promotions posted a picture saying that she’s ready to start the promotions. The nightsuit was very cute!

Sonam wore a dark blue unique shirt which was paired up with dark culottes from Comme des Garcons. She added a touch of glam with a classy up-do.

Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!