Fashion FriYay: With the year-end around the corner, there were a lot of trends that we saw. Be it fashion, beauty, technology or anything else for that matter, a new year brings with it a wave of freshness for every aspect of our daily lives.

The entertainment industry has seen some of the unique fashion styles. But some have also suffered from fashion disasters. First of all, Bollywood celebs are popular for their different fashion. All the celebs have their own way of dressing and with a different personality. There are different events that have seen these celebs in unique outfits. While some were extremely bold but some were really classy.

The New Year is always a good time for fashion addicts because it’s the time for some new fashion trends of the year to make their first public appearance after the runway. Since we all are gearing up for the new year, let’s go back to the years best fashion choices.

Therefore let’s check out some of the greatest fashion hits of Bollywood celebs in 2017.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt opted for an off shoulder sequined gown by her dream designer Zuhair Murad at IIFA 2017. Flaunting a deep plunging neckline, she rocked the look pairing it with just small diamond studs for her ears.

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a printed saree at the CNBC Awards in the capital. Her handpainted saree by Sabyasachi was teamed with a pink brocade blouse. She accessorized her look with a gold choker and oversized studs from Jaipur Gems. Giving a vintage spin to her whole look, she added winged eyeliner and a center-parted low ponytail to finish her look.

3. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif channeled her inner Aishwarya Rai circa Cannes 2017 in this powder blue Ziad Nakad creation. While we got major déjà vu looking at Kaif’s this ensemble, we couldn’t help but appreciate her flawless beauty.

4. Anushka Sharma

Anushka stunned everybody at the Vogue Women Of The Year Award. The actress wore a shimmery off shoulder Falguni and Shane Peacock embellished floor-length gown. She wore her hair back in a low ponytail and sported her trademark heavy smokey eyes and nude lip color.

Trending

5. Diana Penty

Diana Penty looked razor sharp in a metallic blazer at xXx Xander Cage Premiere. The actress used a bold lipstick along with the outfit!

6. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo rocked the Zee Cine Awards. Wearing a customized Falguni & Shane Peacock midnight blue shimmery fit and flare gown with a stunning plunge and full sleeves, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the red carpet, looking ethereal as ever.

7. Kriti Sanon

The actress made quite a few appearances for the promotions of Bareilly Ki Barfi where she was spotted wearing some amazing outfits one of them was this! The stunning attire was designed by none other than Mahima Mahajan.

The top is a very modern day shilloute and the tassels on the end add up to the contemporary look. The flare of the lehenga is definitely added up to the whole theme it’s got going. This definitely caught our eyes!

8. Sonam Kapoor

The actress was spotted at the Paris Fashion Week this year and while she was off the ramp she still made it to the news for her unique dress. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actress sported a floral-printed Dolce & Gabbana dress with a three-quarter, puffed sleeve, and a pleated skirt.

Instead of going easy with accessorization like many would, Sonam’s bold printed dress was teamed with a pair of beautiful gold danglers and a statement handcuff. The actress stepped into a pair of strappy black heels and carried a black box bag to complete her look. Her hair was pulled back in a neat, center-parted bun that kept the view to her pretty earring clear and her look was rounded off with winged eyes and nude pink lips. Her hair and makeup were done by Namrata Soni.

9. Sridevi

At Javed Akhtar’s birthday bash, Sridevi styled it right in black-and-white. A Valentino pussy-bow blouse and ankle-length black culottes, the outfit adeptly put the bow in the spotlight. The Chanel clutch and Gucci pearl T-strap sandals went with the flow. She flaunted it with perfect makeup choice that evening!

Man! We just can’t get over these fashion choices of Bollywood girlies. Hope to see some amazing outfits in the coming year!