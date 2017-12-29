Fashion FriYay: Cracking The Fashion Errors Of 2017

2017 has not been lucky for most Bollywood actresses, as they have made fashion faux pas. However, these mistakes can never be overlooked as the fashion police follows them everywhere. From B-town beauties’ airport looks to looks at family gatherings and fashion events, their trend is looked upon by many out there.

Stars make some fashion choice which leave us in a fix. Well this definitely tell us that even the big celebrities have bad fashion days , just like us :P

Here we list out some of the worst fashion moments of the year in Bollywood that left us surprised!

1. Bipasha Basu

We have no words to describe this one of a kind fish-tail glittery gown of Bipasha. It looks horrible and we don’t want to look at it again. Too much bling kills the look at times.

2. Katrina Kaif

Katrina miserably failed to rock the red carpet. She wore a crystal beaded tassel blouse with a red ruffle constructed saree. A shimmery and unpleasing red carpet choice, the look fails to evoke a wow.

3. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has never amazed us with her fashion choices. She chose to wear what she couldn’t pull off, this awfully crumpled magenta outfit looked so bad that you would go blind!

4. Sridevi

What was Sridevi thinking when she decided to wear this denim outfit we wonder? Denims may never go out of fashion but clubbing denims with another pair of clothing plays an important role. The beautiful actress was seen wearing a tight fitted embroidered denim jacket with loose sleeves and a long demin skirt, along with golden earrings and a golden sling bag. This look is a big no-no for us.

5. Deepika Padukone

Why would she even try this? Deepika Padukone’s Blingy Green Pant Suit With Plunging Neckline Is A Total DISASTER. She looked like a gift wrapped in a tacky gift wrapper. Come on Deepika, You can do better!

6. Jacqueline Fernandez

The colour-exploding ensemble is horrendous. These pieces can look good individually but not the way Jacqueline chose to wear it. She has given us some fashion goals but this one is definitely not on the list!

7. Rekha

When you leave the house after a shower in a mad rush but forget to take the towel off your head, Rekha’s unfinished look is all kinds of amusing.

8. Esha Gupta

Yes, Esha does burn people with her hot body, man anybody would die for that kind of a body. But this one was like a bad dream . She wore a risqué fitted black Nikhil Thampi gown with belted sides that showed off some skin, it might have looked hot but she couldn’t carry it off!