Bollywood celebs never fail to make a fashion statement. Whether it’s at the airport or at an event. Well, colours lighten up the mood. A perfect combination of colours worn well makes a perfect style statement. But colours are common and if you think that monochrome dressing is really boring then let me tell you….you are absolutely wrong.

Our handsome Bollywood hotties are often spotted donning with a perfect outfit at certain events, even though the leading ladies take away all the attention with their grand attires the men never fail to impress us too.

Today, let’s take a look at these 6 men who made fashion statements with their types of monochrome outfits:

Ranveer Singh

Of course, Ranveer had to be on the very top of my list. Known for his quirky attire, he definitely made everyone’s heads turn with this apparel. His dazzling smile and eccentric outfit are more than enough to name him the life of the party, and he truly stole the show. The monochrome outfit was different with a skirt like bottom!

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao ruled the red carpet with a monochrome suit. The zig-zag bow-tie added a touch of glamour to his suit. Nailed It this time Raj!

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor wore the comfiest outfit! He was spotted at the airport wearing a simple monochrome outfil well, we must say it’s perfect for travelling!

Trending

Varun Dhawan

An all-white outfit had the potential to be a killer getup and Varun got it all right. The velvet black tie and shoes looked on point for the event.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar’s picture was floating on the internet where he wore a white shirt with a quote! This one can definitely be a semi-formal one.

Shahid Kapoor

This man wasn’t far behind when it came to dialling up the red carpet drama a notch. His skinny black jeans looked perfect for him while the bright white jacket too his outfit to some next level!