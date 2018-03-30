Fashion FriYay: Anita Hassanandani is one of the biggest fashion diva on TV. The actress is always seen sporting some amazing outfits and she always makes a style statement wherever she goes. Anita, known for her unique roles on TV, she never fails to look glam even when she is on-screen! Well, the beautiful actress is married to an investment banker Rohit Reddy!

Which not only is madly in love with the beautiful actress but also matches up to the style quotient that Anita has! Wherever these people are spotted the two seem be sooo in love and it just makes us go AWWWW!

The couple is so adorable that they not only give us some couple goals but also MAJOR FASHION GOALS! Be it vacations or events, the duo compliment each other with unique touch of fashion. After looking at these pictures you will surely know that Anita and Rohit are killing it with their style!

Lets take a look at her photos of them posing cutely together!

1. In this candid photo, Anita is seen wearing an orange sari while Rohit is seen wearing a Blue Jodhpuri suit!

2. The best throwback photo from Switzerland! Anita wore a Pink sweater with Black pants while Rohit wore white jeans and a Black T-shirt, that’s not all, he added a touch of style with his Grayish Blue denim jacket!

3. On Diwali, the duo posted picture where the hottie was wearing and Indo-Western outfit while Anita wore a creamish Pink Anarkali! #WhatAMatch