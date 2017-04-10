Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has rubbished reports that he and actor Aditya Roy Kapur had engaged in an argument over actress Shraddha Kapoor.

On Sunday, Farhan took to Twitter to clear the air and sort out the rumours with a photograph of himself with Aditya smiling from ear to ear.

“And that, as they say, is that. RIP rumours. Last night, chill times,” the “Wazir” actor captioned the image.

According to reports, Farhan had a problem with Aditya’s closeness to Shraddha, following which the two actors had gotten into a fight during an event.

After Farhan announced separation from his wife of 15 years Adhuna,he allegedly started dating his Rock On 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor during the making of the film. There have been reports about the couple going steady since the past few months and Shraddha even moving in with Farhan! Even though, the actress has spoken to the media rubbishing such allegations.

Recently, during the 30 years anniversary celebration of Vishesh Films, former lovebirds Shraddha and Aditya were seen sharing some moments together. This allegedly did not go down well with her present beau Farhan Akhtar, and he got into a fight with Aditya. As per reports, Shraddha had to intervene to sort out things between the two of them.

A source informed Deccan Chronicle, “Farhan was pretty upset with Aditya and things took a wrong turn from there. As soon as Shraddha got a wind of it, she jumped in to control the damage. In fact, she is at Farhan’s residence sorting out the issue as we speak.”

Not just Shraddha, but Aditya too reportedly visited the actor-filmmaker’s house to mend things and his car was also spotted near his residence.

While Shraddha and Farhan worked together for Rock On 2, the actress has worked with Aditya in films like Aashiqui 2 and Ok Jaanu.