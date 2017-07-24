Farhan Akhtar’s First Look Of Lucknow Central Is Out Of The Ordinary

Farhan Akhtar will soon be seen as Kishen Mohan Girotra, a simple man convicted of a murder, in his upcoming film Lucknow Central. The first look of the film is out and it’s out of the ordinary.

Many-a-times arises some situations which get you stuck in it and make it impossible for you to get rid of. Farhan Akhtar urf Kishen Mohan Girotra gets stuck in a similar situation in his upcoming film Lucknow Central. He is simple, but is he innocent? Wait for the movie to answer all of your questions.

The plot is about a movement, Kishen’s campaign of #KishenNirdoshHai and how it gets viral drawing support for Kishen in jail. The story is all about the court’s decision whether to convict Kishen or set him free.

Take a look at the first look of Farhan here:

The first look of the film is quite distinctive. Farhan is seen wearing a very simple shirt underneath a cut-sleeve sweater. Sporting a light beard with a tilak on his forehead with properly oiled hair, Farhan seems to have got in the skin of the character.

His character comes from the city of Moradabad with a dream of becoming a singer. The movie will have music as its backdrop which makes the plot somewhat similar to Aadar Jain & Anya Singh’s Qaidi Band. There also was a controversy on how the latter has stolen the thunder from Farhan’s Lucknow Central.

Farhan Akhtar’s last film as an actor, Rock On 2, was a dud at the box office. He will also be seen in The Fakir Of Venice with Annu Kapoor. Recently Farhan along with Ritesh Sidhwani also has been an executive producer of web series Inside Edge based on a fictional T20 cricket team revealing the dark side of the sport. Lucknow Central is directed by a debutant, Ranjit Tiwari, who has previously been an associate director on films like Katti Batti, Hero and D-Day.