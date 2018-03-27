Farhan Akhtar Shuts Down All Don 3 Rumors With This Tweet!

Farhan Akhtar’s 2006 release Don’s 3rd installment is in talks due to which there are various speculations been made around the casting and the story of the film.

Don (2006) which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Don which released in 1978.

Ever Since Farhan has hinted working on the script of Don 3 speculations have galore.

The latest is an entertainment daily falsely speculated Farhan Akhtar to play the cop in don 3.

Rubbishing the news, Farhan denied the news. he took to social media and wrote, ” Request those who conjure up news about #Don3 without any fact checking to please refrain.

The first film in Farhan Akhtar’s Don franchise, not only performed well at the Box office but was also appreciated by the fans. Don 2, released in 2011 and saw a similar response by critics and the public alike.