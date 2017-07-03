Sanjay Dutt is currently on a roll as the actor already has 4 films in his kitty. Dutt has recently completed the shooting of Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari. Apart from this, the actor has films like Malang, Torbaaz and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

According to reports, Duty might star alongside Farhan Akhtar in a film which will be produced by Ajay Devgn and helmed by Nishikant Kamat.

“The movie will be directed by Nishikant Kamat. He worked with Ajay in Drishyam. The two collaborate for this film, which goes on the floors in October,” a source told the daily.

“Ajay is expanding his production house and wants to produce more films. Since he can’t work in all of them, he will cast whoever fits the bill. He is also backing a biopic on the life of Baba Ramdev that will be made for the small screen,” the source added.

After Wazir, Rock On 2, this film is likely to be another multi-starrer for Farhan. Farhan will, however, be the solo lead in the film Lucknow Central opposite Diana Penty.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which is stated for a 2018 release. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Ajay Devgn is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Baadshaho. The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Emraan Hashmi and it is directed by Milan Lutharia.

