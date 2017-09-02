Farhan Akhtar is that multi talented star who has mesmerized the audience with his varied talents, be it acting, directing, singing or just his stunning looks. The actor will be seen next in the intense drama Lucknow Central.

The multi talented star has treated us audience with a range of films that not only have entertained us, but also stayed with us because of their strong content and power packed performances.

Farhan Akhtar has ventured into almost all the genres with films like Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bhag Milkha Bhag among others.

His upcoming film Lucknow Central is all set to introduce the audience to another intriguing story. Talking about the same the actor said, “The thing that separates Lucknow central from all my previous ventures, I have always attempted to work on innovative things, new stories that interest the audience, entertain but not be mindless entertainers. There should be a message that audience can take back home with them, be it in the form of an inspiration or social relevance, to me that it is very important.”

Lucknow Central exhibits the tale of a simple ambitious man caught in a tragedy that changes his life forever. The film thrives on ambition, passion, friendship, and determination.

Kishen Mohan Girhotra played by Farhan Akhtar is an aspiring singer who idolizes Manoj Tiwari in the small town of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. Kishen’s world turns upside down when he is falsely accused of a murder and is sent to Lucknow Central jail.

The innocent man is further exposed to the cruelties and realities of a jail. However, with a band competition being announced in the jail, Kishen drafts a risky plan to escape. He along with his jail inmates that he befriends form a band with the help of an NGO activist Gayatri Kashyap played by Diana Penty.

The ensemble cast of Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Diana Penty, Rajesh Sharma and Inaam-ul-Haq has piqued the interest of the audience.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.